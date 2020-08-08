Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption Spencer Mill used to produce flour and animal feed but has become derelict since it closed in the 1980s

Plans to convert a derelict 19th Century mill into an arts centre can proceed after funding was secured.

Cambridgeshire County Council approved a £500,000 grant to restore Spencer Mill in Soham, which it said had been a "magnet for vandalism" for 30 years.

The Viva Arts and Community Group now has the £2.4m needed to build a new roof and auditorium plus an extension to include a stage and cinema.

Work at the three-storey building is expected to be completed by March.

Image copyright VIVA! Image caption With no permanent base, the group has had to meet at venues including a Methodist hall and a sports centre

Viva started as a small youth theatre in Soham in 1997 and has grown to stage at least six major productions a year at venues all over the country.

With no permanent base, members have had to meet at places including Soham Methodist hall, a small room above their charity shop in the town and a sports centre.

It bought Spencer Mill in 2018 and has secured funding from more than 40 donors, including £600,000 each from The National Heritage Lottery Fund and East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Dan Schumann, who was 16 years old when he set up Viva, said: "It's just amazing. This is the final piece of the jigsaw.

"As someone who's worked in the theatre all my life, it's been devastating to see the industry I love just disappear [due to the coronavirus pandemic] but things like this give us hope that the arts will bounce back and bounce back stronger."

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption Plans to restore the mill include a new roof, auditorium and extension to the building for live performances

The group cancelled all performances and activities until 2021 as lockdown began.

Announcing the grant, the county council said: "Spencer Mill has been derelict for over 30 years and is often a magnet for anti-social behaviour, vandalism and drug-related issues.

"The project will restore and extend the disused building into a vibrant community asset."

Image copyright Dan Schumann Image caption The mill has been "a magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism"

Image copyright Dan Schumann Image caption Dan Schumann set up Viva Arts and Community Group in 1997

