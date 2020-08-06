Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Alex Fitzpatrick was repeatedly stabbed outside his former partner's home, jurors heard

A man was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend's new partner with whom there was "animosity", a court heard.

Alex Fitzpatrick, 30, was knifed repeatedly in the neck and chest outside his former partner's home in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on 13 October, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutors claim Robert Parkins, 33, fled the scene and discarded the knife after stabbing Mr Fitzpatrick following a family argument.

Mr Parkins, of St Neots, denies murder.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Peter Gair told the court Mr Fitzpatrick had taken news of Mr Parkins moving in with ex-partner Kelly Anderson and his nine-year-old son "badly" in September.

Mr Gair said Mr Fitzpatrick, from Huntingdon but originally from Cornwall, had "made his thoughts and feelings clear".

He said: "This caused arguments between Alex and Kelly and also between Alex and Robert. As a result it led to Alex being told he could no longer enter Kelly's house.

"The fact that there was some animosity between Alex and Robert is likely to be an important aspect to the case."

Image caption Robert Parkins denies murder

Jurors were told that on the afternoon of Sunday 13 October, Mr Fitzpatrick dropped his son home after taking him swimming, before returning after Ms Anderson found her son had forgotten his glasses.

The court was told a row ensued and Mr Fitzpatrick refused to hand over the boy's spectacles.

It is alleged Ms Anderson took the child inside before Parkins went outside and stabbed Mr Fitzpatrick repeatedly with a knife.

Mr Fitzpatrick was heard to shout for his former partner and son as he lay on the ground and was later pronounced dead at the scene, Mr Gair said.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Fitzpatrick's cause of death was stab wounds to the neck and chest.

The trial continues.

