Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Charles Wixcey, 67, was sentenced to five years in prison

A former primary school caretaker has been jailed for five years after he secretly filmed children in the school where he worked.

Charles Wixcey, 67, also sexually assaulted one child under the pretence of administering first aid.

He admitted sexual assault of a child under 13, possession and production of indecent images and voyeurism offences.

The judge described him as "every parent's worst nightmare" during sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court.

Wixcey retired from the school in 2017 but returned as a volunteer.

Hundreds of images

He used a small wildlife camera to film children as they changed in classrooms at the Cambridgeshire school and to record them using the toilet, the court heard on Wednesday.

Images and videos were also found of children getting changed at his home in Hardwick Road, Eynesbury.

His crimes were exposed when one child told their parents Wixcey had touched her inappropriately on the pretence of administering first aid.

He was arrested in 2018 and two laptops and a camera were seized.

Police found 80 indecent images of children, of which 23 on a laptop were classed as category A, the most severe.

Officers also discovered 849 category B indecent images of children on another laptop, produced from the videos he had made.

In statements read to the court parents said they were "sickened and disgusted" by his actions.

'Feels ashamed'

Sentencing Judge Stuart Bridge said:"It was an obvious abuse of the trust placed in you by the school and its parents."

He continued: "You had taken steps to groom the parents and children by inviting them to summer parties."

He added that Wixcey was "every parent's worst nightmare".

Defending, Adam Williams said his client "feels ashamed" and had "genuine remorse" for his actions.

Wixcey previously admitted one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, ten counts of voyeurism, five counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and a separate charge of making indecent images of children.

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.