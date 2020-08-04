Vintage plane crashes into tree in 'false landing'

Image copyright Rob Thomas Image caption Emergency services were called at 16:20 BST to the field in Harston

Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a vintage light aircraft crashed.

The Sea Fury aircraft departed from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire and had to make "a false landing" at Button End in Harston at 16:20 BST.

The spokeswoman for the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, Hannah Llewellyn-Jones, said the aircraft sustained "significant damage and a fuel leak".

Eyewitness Katherine Woodward said the plane's nose was "squashed" in a tree.

Ms Llewellyn-Jones said a fire team with specialist equipment from the museum assisted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

"The aircraft had to undertake a false landing. The pilot and passenger are receiving medical attention for minor injuries," she added.

Image caption A specialist team from the Imperial War Museum at Duxford attended the crash

In a statement, the East of England Ambulance Service said the pilot and passenger were able to leave the cockpit themselves and "reported back pain".

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Sea Fury aircraft, built by Hawker, was used primarily by the Royal Navy in the 1940s and 50s, and now regularly takes part in Duxford airshows.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk