About 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at a primary school overnight.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the school on St John's Road in Duxford at about 20:25 BST.

The single-storey building was well-alight and firefighters, joined by crews from Essex and Hertfordshire, spent the night extinguishing the fire and checking for hot spots.

They left the scene at about 05:30 BST and an investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.

Duxford district and county councillor Peter McDonald said the school's reception and early years building had been gutted.

"The fire service has told us the building is unstable, but thankfully the fire had not spread to the rest of the school," he said.