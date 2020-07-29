Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption Tommy Robson has been associated with Posh for more than 50 years

One of Peterborough United's best-loved former players says he feels "taken aback" after being given the freedom of the city.

Tommy Robson, 75, played a record 559 games for Posh after joining in 1968, and has been associated with the club ever since.

He was given the honour by Peterborough City Council in a virtual ceremony.

The former club captain, who has motor neurone disease, said he felt "honoured and privileged" by the award.

Mr Robson, who was born in Gateshead, was a Posh player for 13 years - scoring 128 goals - and was twice named player of the season.

He went on to manage the club's youth team, was a match day commentator on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and is patron of the Posh Supporters Trust.

Mr Robson has also raised thousands of pounds for a children's ward at the city's former hospital through the Peterborough Legends football team.

Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption He played football into his 60s, having formed the Posh Legends team to play local teams and raise money for good causes

In September, he revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease and has since lost the use of his arms.

"I'm a typical Geordie," he said. "I talk with my hands, so it's frustrating. It's going to get worse, it's incurable.

"It will eventually get me, but it's going to have a fight on its hands."

Marco Graziano from the supporters' trust, said Mr Robson was a "beacon" for the city and told him to "enjoy the day, step outside and feel the warmth of the people of Peterborough."

Peter Hiller, the councillor who tabled the motion for Mr Robson's award, said: "Tommy is without doubt one of if not the most loved players ever to grace the pitch at London Road."

Previous recipients of the freedom of the city - the council's highest civil honour - include Pizza Express founder Peter Boizot, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and RAF Wittering.

