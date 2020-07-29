Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Post-mortem tests concluded Nigel Wright, 64, died as a result of traumatic head and facial injuries

A woman has been charged with the murder of her husband, who died from traumatic head and facial injuries.

Melanie Wright, 47, of South Parade, Peterborough, is the second person to be accused of killing Nigel Wright, 64, on 25 May.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Park Road in the town at 16:45 BST. Paramedics attended but Mr Wright died at the scene.

Barry Chapman, 34, from Peterborough has also been charged with murder.

Ms Wright is due to appear before magistrates in Peterborough via video link later.

Mr Chapman, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, is due to stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court in November.

