Image copyright PA Media Image caption North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust runs three hospitals including Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon

A bacteria with the potential to cause the life-threatening Legionaires' disease has been found in the water supply at an NHS hospital.

The Legionella bacteria was discovered during routine testing at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Staff are working with engineers to clear the system.

While it takes place no hot water will be available on site, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said.

Chief operating officer Graham Wilde added: "We would like to assure patients and staff that we are taking all actions necessary to return our site to usual operation as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Legionella bacteria is commonly found in water.

Legionnaires' disease is a potentially fatal type of pneumonia, contracted by inhaling airborne water droplets containing Legionella bacteria.

Such droplets can be created by such things as hot and cold water outlets, atomisers, whirlpools or hydrotherapy baths.

