A cyclist has died in a crash involving a car.

It happened along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, at about 16:15 GMT.

Police said the male cyclist died at the scene, while the female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was shaken but unhurt.

Two other motorists stopped to help before going on their way and officers are appealing for them, and any other passing witnesses, to get in touch.