Cyclist dies in crash with car in Fulbourn
- 24 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-53530507?at_custom1=link&at_custom2=twitter&at_medium=custom7&at_custom4=59F45C64-CDEB-11EA-B55D-F79C4744363C&at_custom3=LR+BBC+Radio+Cambridgeshire&at_campaign=64Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist has died in a crash involving a car.
It happened along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, at about 16:15 GMT.
Police said the male cyclist died at the scene, while the female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was shaken but unhurt.
Two other motorists stopped to help before going on their way and officers are appealing for them, and any other passing witnesses, to get in touch.