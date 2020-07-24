Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Rikki Neave was found strangled and naked in woodland in Peterborough in 1994

A man has denied the murder of a six-year-old boy who was found strangled in woodland 26 years ago.

Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving his Peterborough home on the morning of 28 November 1994. His naked body was found the following day.

James Watson, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to Rikki's murder, via video-link at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He is due to face trial at the same court on 12 January 2021.

