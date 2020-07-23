Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Lee Calder's abuse "cannot be described as anything other than severe", a judge said

A woman whose filmed sexual abuse of young girls "caused lifelong damage to each one" has been jailed.

Lee Calder's offending "arose as a result of her relationship" with Guy Delph, who was jailed for life in May, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

Judge Matthew Lowe said the harm caused by Calder "cannot be described as anything other than severe".

Calder, 31, of Whittlesey, Peterborough was jailed for 18 years, with an extension of a year.

She pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13, four of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and three other offences.

John Farmer, prosecuting, described Calder's actions towards the multiple victims as a "campaign of abuse".

The court was told heard Calder had an emotionally unstable personality disorder, but Judge Lowe said there was "limited reduction in culpability arising from mental health issues".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Guy Delph shared his abuse images with his uncle, who sent them to fellow paedophiles

At the sentencing of Delph in May, the same judge said he had "manipulative and deceptive character traits".

Delph abused multiple young girls and sent those images to his uncle who put them "into wider circulation" with paedophiles online.

Returning to prison

Judge Lowe said Calder's conditions "made her vulnerable to exploitation by Delph".

The judge said she would remain being treated at hospital but when fit to be discharged she would be returned to prison to finish the remainder of her sentence.

The court was told that during the timeframe of some of the abuse, there was social service involvement with the victims.

Cambridgeshire County Council said there had not been a referral for a review into the abuse.

A spokesman said: "As soon as the allegations were made, Cambridgeshire County Council acted swiftly to support and protect the victims of these offences, and has also worked with police to help bring the prosecution to this conclusion.

"We constantly review our actions; in this case we are content that as soon as we were made aware of allegations, and even before charges were brought, we acted swiftly to protect the victims."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk