Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption Local council leaders said they were delighted the civil engineering firm had started the work early

Work has started on a level crossing bypass road and bridge five months earlier than expected but still 20 years after the original go-ahead.

Estimated costs of the King's Dyke bridge on the A605 at Whittlesey near Peterborough also spiralled to £39m.

Cambridgeshire County Council appointed Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK for a two-year £32m revised scheme.

The aim is to cut road traffic delays caused by the level crossing gates closing 200 times a day.

The road connects Peterborough and Whittlesey over the Peterborough-Ely railway line.

Image copyright Google Image caption The new road will bypass the level crossing at King's Dyke in Cambridgeshire

A scheme emerged as a serious proposal in 2001 after a local campaign.

Former county council leader and Whittlesey resident Martin Curtis said: "It's been a long time coming, but now we're getting this thing completed and delivered."

The project was originally expected to cost £13.6m, but a contract with Kier was terminated after its estimate trebled to £39m.

The budget was cut from £41.6m to £32m with a further £1.5m Covid-19 "contingency budget" confirmed.

Current council leader Steve Count said: "I am thrilled we are starting work on this vitally important project five months earlier than planned despite the recent challenges caused by Covid-19."

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, said: "Removing delays at the King's Dyke crossing will bring investment, jobs, and homes.

"That's why the Combined Authority has given £24.4m to the scheme."

Image copyright Google Image caption The level crossing at King's Dyke between Peterborough and Whittlesey

Early stages of the work will focus on building the bridge embankment,.

The council said there will be a two-week closure on the A605 being put in place by Lindum Homes, for their local housing development, on 30 July and Jones Bros will be taking the opportunity to carry out underground utility work at the same time to minimise disruption.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk