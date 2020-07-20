Image caption MM Flowers and AM Fresh are based at Alconbury, near Huntingdon, in Cambridgeshire

A flower supplier to supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's has had an outbreak of Covid-19, public health officials have confirmed.

MM Flowers and AM Fresh UK, based in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire, have had 26 employees test positive for Covid-19.

The firms, which employ 550 full-time staff and 300 agency workers, said they were working with Public Health England to trace the source of the outbreak.

Public Health England said it would issue a statement later.

A spokeswoman for the flower company, which packs about 80,000 cases of flowers a week, said: "Like many organisations, AM FRESH UK and MM Flowers have taken extensive steps to ensure the safety of their people and their continued operation providing fresh produce and cut flowers.

Image caption The firms employs 550 full-time staff and 300 agency workers

"Both businesses have adapted their processes in accordance with all government guidelines to create a COVID-19 secure site."

She added: "Measures include social distancing, extensive hygiene practices (deep cleaning of high-touch and high-traffic areas including packing facilities of both businesses), one-way systems within welfare areas, staggered shifts, Perspex screens and face coverings as further mitigations against the risk of transmission."

The firms are planning to test all of their staff as a "precautionary measure".

The most recently reported positive test within within MM Flowers was on 18 July and on 10 July within AM FRESH UK.

As well as the flower business the companies also supply more than 80,000 cases of grapes and other fruits to Marks and Spencer store each week.

Huntingdonshire District Council said it was assisting Cambridgeshire County Council in dealing with the outbreak.

MM Flowers, which was established in 2007, was able to safely continues its operations.

