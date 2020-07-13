Image copyright Terry Harris/Skylark Image caption The maze is about 12 acres in size, with the heart alone covering one acre - about the size of a football pitch

A farmer has created a massive maze with a huge heart to thank NHS staff for what they have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was cut out of maize in a 12-acre (4.85-hectare) field at Skylark Garden Centre near March, Cambridgeshire.

Farmer Edward Gowler and his team spent three days creating the words "Skylark thanks NHS" together with a heart, which is as big as 16 tennis courts.

Mr Gowler said they had all clapped the NHS but "wanted to do something more".

More than one million maize plants were sown and about 1.8 miles (3km) of pathways have been cut through them.

The maize is planted in April and the design is cut out in May when the plants are still very small.

Image copyright Terry Harris/Skylark Image caption It took about three days to design and cut the maze using GPS technology

The NHS tribute is the latest in a series of themed mazes created each year at the garden centre, which in the past have included a giant tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur, and Roald Dahl's BFG (Big Friendly Giant).

The maize maze will be open for visitors from 18 July until the beginning of September and proceeds from the sale of maps to help navigate the maze will be donated to NHS Charities Together and The Fenland Road Safety Campaign.

