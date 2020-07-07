Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Arsonists destroyed play equipment in the early hours of Monday

A children's outdoor play area has been "completely ruined" after arsonists set fire to it twice in two days.

A sofa was set on fire in the park in Nightingale Court in Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday, and play equipment was set alight on Monday.

Pete Jones, from Cambridgeshire Fire Service said it was "very disappointing to see community resources like this completely ruined" as parks reopened.

Because of this "local children will now miss out for longer", he said.

Play equipment had not been available to use due to the pandemic lockdown and the play park in the Gunthorpe area of the city would now be unusable "due to the actions of irresponsible people lighting fires", Station Commander Jones said.

"Despite the fast attendance from the crew, the equipment was significantly damaged," he added.