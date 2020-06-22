Image copyright The Choir: Singing for Britain Image caption Hannah Gingell was spotted after a video of her performing in a hospital atrium

A student nurse filmed singing and playing piano in hospital during her break has been working with choirmaster Gareth Malone on a new TV show.

The video of Hannah Gingell, 20, who works in critical care at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, was spotted by a TV production company.

She is now taking part in Malone's new BBC Two series - The Choir: Singing for Britain.

She said the experience was "surreal".

The film of Miss Gingell singing Andra Day's Rise Up and playing the piano in the specialist heart and lung hospital's atrium has been viewed by thousands.

The healthcare support worker and nursing apprentice had been working with Covid-19 patients when she took a break and decided to play the piano "as there was no-one around but the receptionist", she said.

She was contacted by the team putting together a new series fronted by Malone and has been filming rehearsals for about six weeks.

The three-part series features key workers coming together - virtually - to sing a song they have written, reflecting the way they are feeling and how the pandemic has affected them.

Image copyright The Choir: Singing for Britain Image caption Gareth Malone worked with people around the country from his home studio

Image copyright The Choir: Singing for Britain Image caption Miss Gingell said writing down her feelings in song form "really helped my mental health"

Miss Gingell filmed herself in her nurses' accommodation, working with Malone in his home studio, and a junior doctor and a care worker.

"It was a surreal experience and I just feel really lucky that I've been able to be a part of something that's so positive, and it's been a little light in my life during what's been a really hard time," she said.

"And to work with Gareth Malone has just been an absolute privilege - so incredible.

"I use music in my life for happy times, for sad times, and to be able to have something to focus on on my days off has been amazing," she added.

The Choir: Singing for Britain begins on BBC Two at 21:00 BST on Tuesday.