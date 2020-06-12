Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police have cordoned off a block of flats in Tilton Court in Peterborough

A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in Peterborough.

Police were called at about 09:40 BST to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court in the Welland area of the city.

When officers arrived the man was confirmed dead at the scene and a 37-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Neil Langford, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "I would urge anyone who has any information about this death to come forward."

The 37-year-old man remains in police custody.