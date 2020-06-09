Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Marion Bunyan (l) and her daughter Jennifer Bunyan died when their car crashed into a ditch

A mother and her pregnant daughter who died when their car crashed into a water-filled ditch will be "terribly missed", their family has said.

Marion Bunyan, 54, and Jennifer Bunyan, 24, died when their car left Puddock Road, near Ramsey in Cambridgeshire, on Sunday morning.

Miss Bunyan - who had a three-year-old son and was engaged - was driving the car, Cambridgeshire Police said.

No other vehicles were involved and police have appealed for witnesses.

The women, from Little Paxton, were in a silver Nissan Qashqai when it left the road at about 11:30 BST.

Paul Bunyan said: "Marion was my wife of 30 years and a mother of three.

"She worked as a teaching assistant in the special educational needs department of Longsands College, where she was well liked and respected."

His daughter Jennifer had worked as a school librarian before becoming having her son Oliver, Mr Bunyan said.

"She leaves behind her fiancé David, her son, and a family who love her and miss her terribly."

Police appealed for anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the crash to contact them.