Black Lives Matter: Hundreds attend protest in Peterborough

  • 7 June 2020
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The protest was one of dozens held in the UK amid global outrage at the killing of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough on Saturday.

The protest in Cathedral Square was one of dozens held across the UK amid global outrage at the killing of George Floyd - an unarmed black man - at the hands of police in the United States.

Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence and systemic racism aimed at black people.

The Peterborough rally saw hundreds of people gather in the city centre.

Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Many attendees brought homemade placards to the protest
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption George Floyd was killed by a US police officer on 25 May, prompting an international outcry
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Protesters where heard to chant 'Black Lives Matter' and 'I can't breathe'
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The protest was one of dozens held in the UK over the weekend
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013
Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The protests went ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Photos: Terry Harris

