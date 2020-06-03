Teddie Mitchell: Man accused of baby murder due at court
- 3 June 2020
A man accused of the murder of a 12-week-old baby is due to appear in court.
Kane Mitchell, 30, of no fixed abode, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday regarding the death of Teddie Mitchell.
He will appear alongside Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, who is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
Teddie sustained injuries on 1 November last year.
He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge 10 days later.