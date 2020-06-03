Cambridgeshire

Teddie Mitchell: Man accused of baby murder due at court

  • 3 June 2020
Peterborough Magistrates' Court Image copyright GEOGRAPH/ROBIN STOTT
Image caption Kane Mitchell will appear alongside Lucci Smith at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

A man accused of the murder of a 12-week-old baby is due to appear in court.

Kane Mitchell, 30, of no fixed abode, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday regarding the death of Teddie Mitchell.

He will appear alongside Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, who is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

Teddie sustained injuries on 1 November last year.

He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge 10 days later.

