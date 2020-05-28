Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Post-mortem tests concluded Nigel Wright, 64, died as a result of traumatic head and facial injuries

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died from traumatic head and facial injuries.

Police said they were called at 16:45 BST on Monday to reports of a disturbance at an address in Park Road, Peterborough.

Paramedics attended but Nigel Wright, 64, of Park Road, died at the scene.

Barry Chapman, 34, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, has been charged with murder will appear via video link at Cambridge Magistrates' Court later.

