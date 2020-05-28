Image copyright Derek Cobb Image caption It took police several hours to disperse those gathered on Monday night

Police investigating a "mass gathering" of about 300 people have closed down a house.

Earlier this week Cambridgeshire Police said officers struggled to move people out of Sheepwalk in Paston, Peterborough, on Monday night due to the "sheer volume".

They have now served a closure notice on a property meaning only the occupants can use it.

An application was being made to close it down completely, officers said.

Police were initially called at about 20:20 BST to reports of seven or eight cars and 20 to 30 people gathered in the area.

However, ambulance staff later reported a "rave" of up to 300 people in the street, officers said.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police are applying to extend the 48-hour closure notice

Many of those present on Monday were "intoxicated" and there were "insufficient officer numbers to safely move people on", they added.

Coronavirus: East of England live updates

Just after 22:00, East of England Ambulance Service informed police of a crash in which a pedestrian had suffered minor injuries and there were reports of a stabbing at about 23:30 but no-one with any injuries was identified at the location, nor had they presented themselves at hospital, police said.

The "mass gathering" was cleared by about 01:30 BST on Tuesday.

A closure notice was served on one house in Sheepwalk on Wednesday afternoon, meaning no-one other than the legal occupants can enter for 48 hours.

Cambridgeshire Police will apply to magistrates on Friday for a full closure order to be granted, which could prohibit access to everyone, including the current occupants, for a period of up to three months.

The notice states the "premises are subject to a closure notice as there are reasonable grounds for believing that the use of the premises has resulted or is likely to soon result in nuisance to members of the public from noise from parties, disorder and drug dealing, that there has been or is likely soon to be disorder near the premises associated with the use of those premises".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk