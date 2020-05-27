Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Alexander Edney was described as a "loving son, grandson, dad and brother"

A man who died in a car crash which led to two women being arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving has been named.

Alexander Edney, 44, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter at about 01:40 BST on Tuesday on Southgate Way, Peterborough.

The family of Mr Edney, from Aldershot, said he was a "loving son, grandson, dad and brother".

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the area before emergency services arrived.

Two women believed to have been in the Astra were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap.

Both were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, where one, a 27-year-old from Kent, remains with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The second woman, a 35-year-old from Peterborough, is now in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

In a statement issued through police Mr Edney's family said: "He was a good friend to many, always willing to help others and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

