Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The World War One bomb was found under the road bridge on the A1101 at Tydd Gote

A World War One bomb found under a road bridge has been detonated in a controlled explosion, police have said.

The 1ft (0.3m) long device was found by a member of the public on the A1101 at Tydd Gote at about 10:00 BST on Sunday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Officers attended the scene and called the military's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

The bomb was moved to a field and two controlled explosions were carried out to make it safe.

The A1101 was closed for a short time while the device was moved.

The force said: "The person did the right thing, but if you find anything like this in the future, do not touch, pick up or remove the item and contact the police."

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Specialists from the military's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team carried out the controlled explosion