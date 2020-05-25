World War One bomb found under A1101 road bridge
A World War One bomb found under a road bridge has been detonated in a controlled explosion, police have said.
The 1ft (0.3m) long device was found by a member of the public on the A1101 at Tydd Gote at about 10:00 BST on Sunday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Officers attended the scene and called the military's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.
The bomb was moved to a field and two controlled explosions were carried out to make it safe.
The A1101 was closed for a short time while the device was moved.
The force said: "The person did the right thing, but if you find anything like this in the future, do not touch, pick up or remove the item and contact the police."