Image copyright Jordan Palmer Image caption Emergency crews were called to the family home on Friday evening

A family has "lost everything" after a fire spread from a fence and destroyed their house.

Firefighters were called to the house in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:45 BST on Friday.

Jordan Palmer, who is a close family friend, said the owners and their three children, aged 10 to 17, had been left "devastated".

She said the local community had "rallied round them" and said she was "overwhelmed" by the offers of help.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took 20 firefighters more than four hours to get the blaze on Marritt Close under control.

It started when a fire spread from a fence and an investigation is under way, the service said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Image copyright Jordan Palmer Image caption The family of five are now living in a caravan

Ms Palmer said the owners Fergus and Kirsty lived in the home with their daughters: Precious, 10, Hope, 14 and Angel, 17.

"They have lost everything, but we have found them a caravan to stay in," she said.

"We're trying to help them get back on their feet, I am just devastated for them."

She said she was "overflowing with clothes" and had also been given food after creating a Facebook page to help the family.

A fundraising page has raised more than £3,000 in a few hours and Jack's supermarket in the town has offered the family household items and appliances.

"It's amazing, I am overwhelmed for them," Ms Palmer said.

"How the community has rallied round for them is just wonderful."

Image copyright Jordan Palmer Image caption Friends are trying to help the family by providing them with clothes and food

