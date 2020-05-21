Image copyright National Lottery/PA Media Image caption Daniel and Charlotte Peart with their children Holly and Brooklyn

A man who won £1m on a scratchcard has been making wooden planters as a "thank you" to key workers.

Carpenter Daniel Peart and his wife Charlotte, from Peterborough, came up with the idea while keeping their children occupied during lockdown.

The boxes of herbs, flowers and small shrubs have been given to the children of key workers and to local police.

Mrs Peart said she hoped they would serve "as a little reminder for everything they are doing for us".

The planters have been painted and decorated in bright colours by the couple's children.

"When the country was first put into lockdown and the schools closed, I asked Dan to make something to keep them busy," she said.

"We joked it was their design and technology lesson."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Peart and his wife Charlotte won £1m on a lottery scratchcard in 2018

They have been given to the children of key workers at Alderman Jacobs Primary School in Whittlesey, as well as staff at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough.

Deputy head teacher Elaine Crane described it as a "lovely project".

She said: "Not only will it keep little minds and hands busy but the finished planters will bring some brightness and cheer for the children of our key workers."

Image copyright NAtional Lottery/PA Image caption Lottery winner Natalie Cunliffe and daughter Myah delivering planters to their local school

His efforts have inspired a 2016 lottery millionaire - Andrew Cunliffe - to do the same.

The builder, from Blackpool, said: "Sometimes you can feel a bit helpless - wanting to do something but unsure what - so when we saw the Pearts were doing these planters we jumped on board.

"It's a grassroots solution and something that puts my skills to good use."

