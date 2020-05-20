Image caption Langdon House care home has had nine coronavirus-related deaths

Nine coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed at a Cambridge care home.

The deaths at Langdon House, a 51-bed residential home for older people, happened between 16 March and 9 April.

CHS Group, which runs the home, said it was following government advice to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Its chief executive Nigel Howlett said he was "truly saddened that the residents of Langdon House have been so horribly impacted" by the pandemic.

The operator said four of those who died had tested positive for Covid-19, while five had Covid-19 attributed as a cause of death but this was not confirmed by testing, which was not available at that time.

Three of the Union Lane home's residents are self-isolating having tested positive on 9 May.

Mr Howlett said: "The safety of CHS Group residents, staff members and the wider community is of utmost importance, and we have put all of the advised official measures in place to combat the spread of the virus."

He added it had been "a challenging couple of months, but, now that better provisions for testing are in place from the government, it has allowed us to gain more control of the virus and has enabled many of our staff members to safely return to work".

The deaths at the home were made public through Cambridgeshire County Council documents for a meeting on Tuesday.

The document reported that as of 10 April 21 residents had died at Woodlands Care Centre, which has 100 beds, while nine died at another home in the city, the 66-bed Buchan House.

Buchan House operator ExcelCare has not said how many were coronavirus-related or when they died.

ExcelCare said: "The number of symptomatic people that have recovered outweighs the number of deaths, which we feel is very positive and gives us all hope that with good care, personal protective equipment and robust infection control procedures, we can beat this virus with the support of our relatives and the community who have been exceptional during these difficult times."

