Cambridgeshire

Body of man found at Wisbech industrial estate

  • 9 May 2020
Forensic officers at scene of sudden death Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Forensic officers were seen examining a bicycle where the body was found

The body of a man has been found in bushes on an industrial estate.

It was discovered by a member of the public at about 05:10 BST in Sandall Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The area has been cordoned off and a number of forensics officers were seen examining a bicycle that was also in the hedge.

A tent has now been erected where the body was found. Cambridgeshire Police said the death of the man was currently being treated as unexplained.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The man's body was found in bushes in front of an industrial unit

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites