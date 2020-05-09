Body of man found at Wisbech industrial estate
- 9 May 2020
The body of a man has been found in bushes on an industrial estate.
It was discovered by a member of the public at about 05:10 BST in Sandall Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.
The area has been cordoned off and a number of forensics officers were seen examining a bicycle that was also in the hedge.
A tent has now been erected where the body was found. Cambridgeshire Police said the death of the man was currently being treated as unexplained.