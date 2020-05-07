Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Guy Delph shared his abuse images with his uncle, who sent them to fellow paedophiles

A "manipulative" child rapist who shared his abuse images with his uncle has been given a life sentence.

Guy Delph, 29, who abused multiple young girls, sent images to Kieran Burton, 28, who put them "into wider circulation" with paedophiles online.

A judge said the offences would be seen with "shock and utter revulsion".

Delph, of Whittlesey, Peterborough, must serve a minimum of 12 and a half years, and Burton, of Wereham, King's Lynn, at least eight years.

Judge Matthew Lowe told Peterborough Crown Court that both of the defendants, who had no previous convictions, had a "deep-rooted sexual interest in children, and in particular young children".

Cambridgeshire Police said the abuse related to four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years.

Delph admitted multiple offences, including one count of rape of a child under 13; four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration; four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; and two counts of causing or inciting child sex or the creation of child abuse images.

Image caption Kieran Burton was found with a "paedophile manual", the court heard

Judge Lowe said Delph, of Peterborough Road, had "manipulative and deceptive character traits", while he described Burton as an "avid consumer of sexual images of children".

The court was told Burton was found with a manual "containing instructions for paedophiles".

'Degrading and sadistic'

Burton, of Malthouse Row, Church Road, was given an extended 13-year jail term, made up of eight years in custody, with an extension of five years.

He pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, possessing a paedophile manual and five counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Det Con Sian Thomas, from Cambridgeshire Police, called it "the worst case I have ever worked on in my entire 11-year police career".

"The level of sexual offending is the most degrading and sadistic over a sustained period of time, with several different victims."

