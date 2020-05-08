Image copyright Kindra Jones Image caption Kindra Jones will wear Army ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service), Land Army and Navy Wren (above) uniform during her walks

A bride-to-be whose wedding has been postponed is marking the VE Day 75 weekend by dressing up in different World War Two uniforms for daily walks.

Kindra Jones, 31, had been due to get married on Saturday, but her wedding has been put back until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, she will wear Army, Royal Navy and Land Army clothing during walks near her home in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

She said it would give her "something positive to do".

Ms Jones, a freelance historian, said she wanted to raise awareness of the vast range of roles undertaken by women and how they changed during the six-year conflict.

Image copyright Kindra Jones Image caption Ms Jones teaches children semaphore while dressed as a Wren

She uses clothes and artefacts, many of which are original, to teach history in schools, through talks and at festivals.

"Putting on the uniforms is a direct link to women's lives and it shows how much their roles changed during the war," she said.

"For example, Navy Wrens were initially expected to be administrators. By the end of the war, they were also mechanics wearing bellbottoms (trousers)."

Image copyright National Army Museum, London Image caption Ms Jones dressed in Army ATS uniform with Betty Webb, who worked at the wartime codebreaking centre Bletchley Park

She hopes dressing up in a different uniform during her daily walks over weekend, which marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, would spark interest among home-schooled children, because "talking about the impact of World War Two on everyday life... has more meaning for them during this time".

"They can ask how would they feel as an evacuee - what if they couldn't keep up with friends through social media?", she said.

Image copyright Kindra Jones Image caption Ms Jones, above as a land girl, studied history at university but her interest in the past began as a Tudor re-enactor at Kentwell Hall in Suffolk

Ms Jones has planned routes that go past care and residential homes in the city.

"I know through my work that seeing these uniforms can help an older person struggling with something such as dementia and act as a prompt for conversations," she said.

