Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of violence at a house in Cromwell Road

Two children have been stabbed at a house in Peterborough.

The boy and girl - aged 11 and 12 - were treated in hospital after the attack on Tuesday but have since been discharged.

A woman in her 30s is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said the stabbings, at a house in Cromwell Road, were being treated as an "isolated incident".