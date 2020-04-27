Image caption Doctors at Royal Papworth say they fear patients are staying away

Doctors at the UK's leading heart and lung hospital say heart attack and cancer admissions have more than halved during the coronavirus pandemic.

They believe people are avoiding hospital for fear of contracting Covid-19 or putting more pressure on the NHS.

Leaders at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge have urged them not to risk their lives by delaying treatment.

"It's clear to us that some people are scared to come to hospital," said Dr Michael O'Sullivan.

"Roughly speaking, we've seen about a 70% reduction in the number of patients coming in to hospital as an emergency with a heart attack," the consultant cardiologist said.

Dr O'Sullivan said he believed people were afraid "because of their concern that they may contract Covid-19" but also they were trying not to burden the health service for "altruistic" reasons.

Patient Robin Macpherson, who recently had a clot removed from an artery, said he discussed with his wife whether to visit hospital when he had chest pains.

"Coronavirus is one thing I'm sure that was on her mind. To be honest, I hadn't thought about it," he said.

"I'm glad I did [come to hospital] now because otherwise I probably wouldn't be here talking to you."

Referrals from GPs for people with suspected cancer have also fallen by more than half, from up to 50 a week to between 20 and 25.

Doctors at the hospital are concerned that if patients fail to seek treatment for heart and lung conditions now, it could lead to an unmanageable backlog for clinicians as the peak passes.

Consultant chest physician Dr Robert Rintoul said most cancer treatment was continuing regardless of coronavirus.

He said the key to the best treatment for lung cancer remained early detection.

"If time passes and the cancer grows and becomes more advanced then our ability to cure people goes down," he said.

