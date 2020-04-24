Image copyright CPFT Image caption Jenny Esson, 45, worked for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

A "charismatic, loving, passionate" NHS staff member has died after contracting coronavirus.

Jenny Esson, 45, worked for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) as a training and development co-ordinator.

Ms Esson, who had underlying health conditions, became unwell while working at home and she died at hospital in Cambridge on 17 April.

Her daughter, Kaisa, called her mother "the best person I've ever met".

Ms Esson worked for CPFT's Recovery College, which offers support for those who have had mental or physical health issues, and provides courses in Cambridge and Peterborough.

CPFT chief executive Tracy Dowling said: "She loved CPFT and through her work in the Recovery College and in peer support she made a tremendous difference to so many people's lives.

"We will truly miss her."

In a statement, her family added: "She was charismatic, loving, passionate, outrageously funny and loved to laugh.

"She was fiercely protective of us and always proud to provide for us, look after us. She was happiest at home and was passionate and proud of her work.

"If Jenny saw something she felt was wrong she wouldn't just moan about it.

"She would set off to change it as many of you in the trust know and have had her in your ear tenaciously driving her ideas forward. She hated social injustice and stigmatising of any kind."

