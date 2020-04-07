Image copyright Geograph/Robin Stott Image caption Palmer admitted a range of charges at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

A man who flouted social distancing rules to drink with a friend has been jailed for assaulting his wife after she challenged him over his behaviour.

Mark Palmer, 55, invited the friend to his home in Cambridge while his wife went shopping on 1 April.

But a row broke out on her return, before Palmer pushed and spat at her.

Palmer admitted charges including common assault at Peterborough Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to more than nine months in prison.

Cambridgeshire Police said that on returning from shopping at about 14:30 BST, the victim found the men in the kitchen drinking beer at their address on Edinburgh Road.

The woman, aged in her 40s, told Palmer that he could be putting her at risk of catching coronavirus.

Spat at wife

When an argument broke out, Palmer grabbed the woman's head, pushed her to the floor, poured beer over her and threw plants belonging to her across the room.

When she went into the garden to attempt to escape him, he grabbed her neck and threw her to the floor again, spitting in her face and saying "I hope you get coronavirus and die."

The victim escaped, but when Cambridgeshire Police attempted to arrest Palmer he also assaulted them, before threatening the officers with a concrete block lifted above his head.

He was arrested after police used an incapacitant spray, but he spat on the two officers and said "I'm going to give you all coronavirus" before making a homophobic comment.

When searched, Palmer was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating against an emergency worker, possession of class B drugs and an offence under the public order act.

Palmer was sentenced to a total of 42 weeks in prison.

