Officers delivered 29 laptops to help students trying to study at home

Money raised to fund an international exchange trip has instead been used to buy laptops for children studying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cambs Youth Panel bought the 29 Chromebooks which were then delivered to addresses by the local police force.

They were given to those who might not otherwise be able to access a computer for homeschooling and will be returned when the schools reopen.

The founder of the scheme said the youngsters were a "remarkable" group.

The items were allocated "on the basis of need and urgency" with "priority going to GCSE and A level learners in Cambridgeshire who cannot afford a computer", a statement on the Cambs Youth Panel's website said.

Phil Priestley, founder of the group, said: "The panel had raised a considerable amount of funds to support an international exchange visit but when the Covid-19 crisis hit they became quickly aware of the impact upon other young people and diverted their resources to this.

"They are a remarkable group of individuals."

The panel, which consists of members aged between 11 and 18, works closely with the county's police force and community groups, with the aim of "increasing accountability at all levels of public service provision to young people".

