Image copyright PA Image caption HMP Littlehey houses more than 1,000 male sex offenders

An 84-year-old man has become the first British prisoner to die after contracting coronavirus.

The inmate at HMP Littlehey, a category C male sex offenders' prison in Cambridgeshire, died in hospital on Sunday.

He reportedly had underlying health issues.

A HM Prison Service spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

The spokesman confirmed an independent investigation would take place, as is standard practice.

As of Wednesday, 19 inmates had tested positive for Covid-19 across 10 jails and four prison staff had tested positive for the disease across four jails.

Three prisoner escort and custody services staff have also tested positive for Covid-19.

HM Prison Service said robust contingency plans had been put in place at its facilities in consultation with Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care.

It added that prisons are well prepared to take immediate action wherever cases or suspected cases of Covid-19 are identified, including the isolation of individuals where necessary.