An ambulance worker has been abused by residents who became "aggressive" when he gave them self-isolation advice.

Craig Gardner, a medical technician with East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Cambridgeshire, had told a household to isolate for 14 days.

"They were so aggressive towards me I had to withdraw from scene," he wrote on Twitter, thanking police for their assistance on Sunday.

EEAS said it would fully support staff who were abused by a small minority.

Mr Gardner said: "What is it with people not understanding why we need to isolate?

"I'm there to help, not be abused."

Mr Gardner had previously tweeted that he and his wife, who has MS, had written a plan of action in case he got coronavirus and needed to isolate.

"Have these conversations with your loved ones, it could literally be a lifesaver," he said.

An EEAS spokesman said its crews were being supported by nearly all members of the public.

"We've seen many stories around the region of notes of appreciation and even small gifts being left on ambulance windscreens by businesses and individuals," the spokesman added.