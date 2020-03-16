Image copyright Family photo Image caption William Stilwell was found dead in Sussex on 16 November 2015

A PC tried to "cover up his poor performance" after a missing man was found dead by giving "untrue" inquest evidence, a misconduct panel heard.

William Stilwell, 23, was found dead in Sussex hours after absconding from Fulbourn Hospital, near Cambridge, on 16 November 2015.

PC Julian Crimes is accused of "failing to carry out his duties diligently" in relation to the missing report.

The Cambridgeshire Police officer denies the misconduct allegations.

Following the report Mr Stilwell had absconded, PC Crimes went to the hospital and spoke to a nurse who gave him a form which mentioned risk factors, including "suicidal tendencies" and information about him being found at a hotel in Sussex during a previous disappearance, the hearing was told.

PC Crimes went to two addresses in Cambridge to try to find Mr Stilwell and the police log was updated with information provided by the nurse.

The hearing was told the log was again updated after Mr Stilwell had phoned the hospital telling them he would catch a train back to Cambridge from Clapham Junction.

The entry included information that the nurse "did not believe what Mr Stilwell had said", the panel heard.

PC Crimes did not revise his risk assessment, contact Mr Stilwell's mother, circulate Mr Stilwell's name on the police national computer or contact Sussex Police or British Transport Police, the panel heard.

He made a "lengthy entry" to the incident log between 21:22 and 21:52, which stated Mr Stilwell had suicidal tendencies and was suffering from mental disorder, it is alleged.

Mr Stilwell was found dead at about 22:20 in Sussex.

At the inquest in September 2017 PC Crimes stated at the hospital he had not had discussion with the nurse about suicide and repeatedly denied it was him who had made the log entries between 21:22 and 21:52 stated he had instead probably been "searching in the van, travelling around".

It is alleged the officer "realised... that he had not performed his duties diligently on 16 November 2015, or he believed that it would be suggested at the inquest he had not done so, and from that point on he was seeking to cover up his poor performance".

The hearing continues.

