Coronavirus: Cambridge cow art trail postponed
Plans to scatter a herd of 40 fibreglass cows across a city's green spaces have been postponed "to help minimise the spread of coronavirus".
The models have been painted by artists and sponsored by businesses as part of an installation in Cambridge.
Organiser Wild in Art said it had decided to "delay delivery of this world-class art trail... as a precautionary measure".
Cows About Cambridge was due to open on 30 March and last about 10 weeks.
A new date has yet to be announced.
On its website, Wild in Art said: "Although the art trail is predominantly outdoors, there are some locations and events where close indoor contact is unavoidable and therefore this presents a risk."
Wild in Art has created similar sculpture trails across many other cities, but this is a first for Cambridge.
Past exhibitions include dozens of gorillas and dragons in Norwich, while Ipswich has hosted a Pigs Gone Wild art trail.
Real cows roaming the commons of Cambridge are a familiar sight.