Image copyright Matt Dent Image caption A man was found on Cromer Road with fatal stab wounds

Two more people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found in a street with stab wounds.

The 26-year-old man was found on Cromer Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at about 23:50 GMT on Friday.

He is believed to have been stabbed in a targeted attack, following a fight with a group of people on Friday.

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have now arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 44-year-old man, both from Southend, on suspicion of murder.

A group of people was seen leaving the area in a dark Mercedes following the attack, police said.

Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, said: "My team continue to work around the clock to find the people responsible for this attack and the circumstances which led up to it."

Police have said there is no wider risk to the public.