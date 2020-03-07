Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found on Cromer Road with fatal stab wounds

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found in the street with multiple stab wounds.

The man, in his 20s, is believed to have been stabbed in a targeted attack, following a fight with a group of people.

He was found by police on Cromer Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at around 23:50 GMT on Friday.

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A group of people was seen leaving the area in a dark Mercedes and police are appealing for information.

Police said there was no wider risk to the public.

Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, said: "At this stage we believe a number of people were involved in the assault which has led to this man's death."