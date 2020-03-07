Cambridgeshire

Essex murder inquiry starts after targeted stabbing

  • 7 March 2020
Cromer Road, Southend. Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was found on Cromer Road with fatal stab wounds

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found in the street with multiple stab wounds.

The man, in his 20s, is believed to have been stabbed in a targeted attack, following a fight with a group of people.

He was found by police on Cromer Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at around 23:50 GMT on Friday.

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A group of people was seen leaving the area in a dark Mercedes and police are appealing for information.

Police said there was no wider risk to the public.

Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, said: "At this stage we believe a number of people were involved in the assault which has led to this man's death."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites