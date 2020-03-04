Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Glenn Boocock died at his home 12 days after a fight outside a Peterborough pub

Six men involved in a fight at a taxi rank after an England football match - during which one man fell, hit his head and later died - have been sentenced.

Glenn Boocock, 32, died 12 days after the fight outside O'Neills in Peterborough on 7 June.

Judge Matthew Lowe told the court there was insufficient evidence to link the death to the incident.

The six admitted affray. One was jailed and the others received suspended sentences.

Mr Boocock's aunt, Val Fendley, said after the hearing at Peterborough Crown Court: "We feel really sad that someone hasn't been brought to account for his death."

The court heard Mr Boocock had been with a group of childhood friends, including Gary Gibbs, Jamie Spires and Billy Hilliam watching England play the Netherlands in the Nations League.

The group then went into the city centre, but at about 01:53 BST on Broadway a scuffle ensued, "the precise trigger" for which is "not entirely clear", the court heard.

Judge Matthew Lowe said: "During the early part of the affray Mr Boocock fell to the floor as the scuffling group effectively surged or moved into the road."

Mr Boocock appeared to lose consciousness after this, said Judge Lowe.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fight took place outside a Peterborough pub on 6 June

Police previously said he was found dead at his home on Lincoln Road on 18 June after failing to turn up to work and a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

The fighting was "two-way" between Gibbs, Spires and Hilliam and another group containing Miles Willcox, Damian Narciso and Gavin Chappell, the court heard.

Judge Lowe said "there was pushing, scuffling, and on occasions punches were thrown... [but there was] no indication from the video any punch had any meaningful effect".

Willcox, 25, of North Street, Stanground, Peterborough, was jailed for five months, having had recent convictions for violence.

Narciso, 32, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, received five months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

The other defendants - Spires, 27, of Hawkeshead Way, Peterborough; Chappell, 35, of Orchard Mews, Peterborough; Gibbs, 33, of Sapperton, Peterborough; and Hilliam, 39, of Paston Ridings, Peterborough - each received a four-month suspended sentence and 120 hours of unpaid work.