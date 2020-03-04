Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was denied a referral to reopen her appeal against conviction for speeding in Thorney near Peterborough

A former Labour MP who was jailed for perverting the course of justice has lost her final attempt to appeal against her conviction.

Fiona Onasanya was jailed in January 2019 and in May became the first MP to be removed by a recall petition.

She was convicted of lying when she claimed she was not driving a speeding car in her Peterborough constituency.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has found no basis to refer her case to the Court of Appeal.

The CCRC is an independent body which evaluates appeal cases, which are only referred back to the Court of Appeal if there is a suspected miscarriage of justice.

A CCRC spokesman said they "had concluded that we could not refer her case for appeal" and the case was now closed.

Onasanya, who served one month of a three-month prison sentence, first appealed against her conviction in March 2019, but was told there was "absolutely no basis" for the challenge.

The MP's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney

Onasanya was subsequently expelled from the Labour Party and did not stand in the subsequent June 2019 by-election.

Labour's Lisa Forbes retained the seat, but lost it to the Conservatives in the December general election.

Onasanya's brother Festus Onasanya was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to the same charge.