Image caption The prison officer was injured as prison cells were being unlocked

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of a prison officer at a maximum security jail.

The officer suffered stab wounds to his head, chest and face as the cells were unlocked at HMP Whitemoor in March, Cambridgeshire, on 9 January.

Brusthom Ziamani, 24, and Baz Macaulay Hockton, 26, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Ziamani has also been charged with an ABH assault and common assault in relation to two other prison officers.

HMP Whitemoor houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners on three wings, including a number of the highest-risk inmates.