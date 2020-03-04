Image copyright Google Image caption A prison officer was attacked at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire in January

Two inmates accused of donning fake suicide vests and attacking a prison officer have appeared in court.

HMP Whitemoor prisoners Brusthom Ziamani, 24, and Baz Macaulay Hockton, 26, are accused of attempted murder and assault.

An officer at the high-security jail in March, Cambridgeshire, suffered stab wounds to his head, chest and face on 9 January.

The two men will next appear at the Old Bailey on 8 April.

Westminster Magistrates' Court was told the pair managed to isolate prison officer Neil Trundle by asking him to bring a spoon to a segregation area of the prison.

Two female officers, Georgina Ibbotson and Jayne Cowles, were attacked by Ziamani as they tried to help the victim, magistrates heard.

When they were restrained, the defendants were found to be carrying three improvised "shank" weapons, made out of plastic and metal, it was claimed.

Both men were also wearing fake suicide vests, the hearing was told.

Hockton - who is currently serving 12 years for assault - and Ziamani are jointly charged with the attempted murder of Mr Trundle.

Ziamani, who is serving a 19-year prison term at Whitemoor, has also been charged with actual bodily harm and common assault in relation to the other prison officers.

HMP Whitemoor houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners on three wings, including a number of the highest-risk inmates.