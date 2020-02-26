Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Andriejus Kostiajevas killed his wife Ligita after years of "violence and humiliation", a judge says

A husband who murdered his wife in a "savage and frenzied attack" using knives, hammers and a screwdriver has been jailed for life.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 47, broke the skull of Ligita Kostiajeviene, 42, and stabbed her multiple times at their Peterborough home on 2 July.

A judge said Kostiajevas had killed his wife of two decades after years of "violence and humiliation".

He was convicted of murder and must serve a minimum of 28 years.

Former postman Kostiajevas, of Cromwell Road, was also convicted of the attempted murder of a child and assaulting an emergency worker.

Mrs Justice Lambert told Cambridge Crown Court she had heard evidence "concerning the violence and humiliation which you visited upon Ligita" during their 20 years of marriage.

Prosecutors said the murder was "a culmination of what had come before".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Ligita Kostiajeviene was described in court as the family's "breadwinner"

The court heard Kostiajevas attacked Ms Kostiajeviene in their bedroom with a knife as she was getting ready to go to work.

He went downstairs at least twice to pick up a screwdriver and two hammers which he also used in the "sustained and frenzied" attack.

The judge said it was her "conservative estimate" Ms Kostiajeviene had been stabbed more than 30 times.

"However long her ordeal, it is impossible to imagine the sheer terror as well as the physical pain which you must have inflicted upon your wife," Mrs Justice Lambert said.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Emergency services vehicles in Cromwell Road, Peterborough

After the attack Kostiajevas hid under a plastic sheet in the rafters of the shed in the garden before being found by police, the court heard.

During his trial Kostiajevas claimed he could not remember events and "went dark" after taking strong medication and black tea.

Rosina Cottage QC, mitigating, said Kostiajevas "does apologise" for what he has done.

Sentencing him, Mrs Justice Lambert said: "Whatever the reason [for the attack], there is no doubt but that you flew into an uncontrollable bloody-minded rage and nothing, and no-one was going to stop you from killing your wife that day."