Image copyright Graham Williams Image caption The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston (left) and Canon Tim Alban Jones both took a tumble during the relay race around the cathedral precinct

Two clergymen were injured when they tripped over during a pancake race in the grounds of a cathedral.

The Dean and Vice Dean of Peterborough Cathedral were doing flipping well in the annual race when both fell.

A cathedral spokeswoman said: "The Vice Dean was flipping his pancake when the wind caught it and he took a tumble. I don't quite know what happened to the Dean - but they both went down."

She said they sustained superficial injuries, but were now fine.

Teams of four were taking part in the relay race around the cathedral precinct at about 12:00 GMT when the clergy came a cropper with their crepes.

Image copyright Peterborough Cathedral Image caption Teams of four took part in the relay race

The Vice Dean, the Reverend Canon Tim Alban Jones, was "flipping his pancake [when] the wind caught it and it travelled a bit further than expected," Liz Hurst, communications manager at the cathedral explained.

"He was stretching his frying pan towards it with typical enthusiasm and overbalanced. He has a bruised nose but is otherwise well."

Cathedral Pancake Race rules

teams of four run in a relay twice around the outside of the cathedral building, aka the precincts

runners must cross the finish line with their pancakes still in their frying pans

runners need to stop in the Flip Zone and toss their pancakes five times, then continue to the handover point

proceeds from the £20 per team entrance fee go towards the Norman cathedral's upkeep

Cathedral Pancake Race 2020 rules

Mrs Hurst said it was thought the Dean, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, may have tripped over his long cassock.

"It all happened very quickly. One minute he was up and running with a pancake, and the next he was down," she said.

"He is recovering well, although has superficial cuts and bruises and will probably look as if he has done a couple of rounds with Tyson Fury for a while."

Both were a little battered and bruised by their ordeal, not to mention having to give up any chance of winning - succumbing to a team of tossing accountants from local firm Moore East Midlands.