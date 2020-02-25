Image caption The driver was three times over the drink-drive limit, police said

A 75-year-old disabled man forced out of his home after a drink-driver crashed into his lounge has moved back in and is "counting my blessings".

Stan Miller got up to use the toilet moments before a car crashed into his bungalow in Cambridge in November.

Police said at the time he had been "lucky not to have been killed". The driver was jailed for 14 months.

Building work to repair Mr Miller's home of 20 years has finished and he has moved back in.

"I'm finally home with the pictures of my wife and children," he said.

Image caption Mr Miller had been at his living room table moments before the car crashed through the wall

Mr Miller had been writing Christmas cards and watching television when he decided to go to the bathroom.

Seconds later he heard Gigel Matei's Vauxhall Corsa crash through the wall, stopping just short of the table where he had been sitting.

It left bricks, glass and rubble strewn across the floor.

Image caption "If I hadn't got up for the loo I don't know if I'd be here," he said at the time

Mr Miller, who initially refused to leave the property, was placed in temporary accommodation while work to make his home safe was carried out.

He had been moved into a flat and was "frightened" that people were living above him, adding that he had missed his own home.

"You learn to count your blessings. I'm a lucky man. Home is where the heart is - and I'm home."

Matei, 32, was jailed in January having admitted criminal damage, drink-driving, and driving without a full licence, insurance or a valid test certificate.