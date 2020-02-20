Rikki Neave: Man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a six-year-old boy who was found strangled in woodland 25 years ago.
Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving his Peterborough home on the morning of 28 November 1994. His naked body was found the following day.
James Watson, 38, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
The defendant, who was 13 at the time of Rikki's death, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Mr Watson, of no fixed address, was not asked to enter a plea during the one-minute hearing and was remanded into custody.
He will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
Rikki's mother, Ruth Neave, was tried for his murder in 1996 and cleared of the killing but was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to child neglect.
On the 20th anniversary of Rikki's death, the case was reviewed by a cold case team and the investigation was reopened in 2015.