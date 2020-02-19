Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption Will Whitney was "not only a friend and colleague but also a supporter" of Peterborough United, the club said

A football club said it was "shocked" to learn its groundsman has been killed in a crash.

Will Whitney, 21, was a pedestrian involved in a crash with a lorry on the A16 near Peterborough, on Thursday. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the lorry was not injured and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

A Peterborough United spokesman said: "Everyone connected with the club were shocked to learn of Will's death."

The League One side said Mr Whitney was "not only a friend and colleague but also a supporter of the football club".

A tribute is planned at its next home fixture against Portsmouth on 7 March.

The force has appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage of the crash.